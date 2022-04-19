Draft Preview | Offensive Lineman: Jets Could Lay Foundation for Years to Come

Jets general manager Joe Douglas was an offensive lineman in high school. He was an offensive lineman in college at Richmond. He even played the role of an offensive lineman in the 2000 film "The Replacements." He positively lovesoffensive linemen. He always has. He always will.

For more than 20 years, from executive positions in Baltimore, Chicago, Philadelphia and now the Jets, he was the chiropractor of offensive lines -- adjusting, tweaking, trading and drafting -- the backbone of his team's offense. It is little coincidence that in his first two NFL Drafts for the Green & White, Douglas took a pair of offensive linemen (Mekhi Becton in 2020 and then traded up to grab Alijah Vera-Tucker in 2021).

In free agency recently he plucked Laken Tomlinson from San Francisco, a few years ago he picked up George Fant from Seattle in 2000, and last year Dan Feeney from the Chargers (who was re-signed this offseason). The Jets also re-signed Conor McDermott and still have Greg Van Roten on the roster. Also, Chuma Edoga, who has mostly played as a backup, is in the final year of his rookie deal.

One of the most demanding positions in the game brings with it the inevitable churn and adjustments on the fly. And with the four selections in the 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30 in Las Vegas), nine picks overall, Douglas won't be bashful about snapping up another young "Big Ugly." It could be a top-rated O-lineman or perhaps a guy in a later round.

"It all starts up front," Douglas said recently. "The game is about protecting the quarterback."

He added: "If you ask me, I'm always going to say we can be better on the offensive line. Like Coach and I have always said, offensive and defensive line, it's always going to be a priority here."

The allure of landing either Evan Neal or Ikem Ekwonu could be irresistible for Douglas and the Jets. Landing another young, elite lineman could give second-year QB Zach Wilson a long-lasting security blanket.

Will Douglas go for a three-peat, with an offensive lineman picked in the first round for the third straight draft?

Top of the Class

Evan Neal (6-7, 350), Alabama -- Neal is among a growing cadre on the OL who are agile and versatile enough to play multiple positions. "Evan Neal has played three positions as a starter," said Mel Kiper of ESPN. "Very rarely do you see that. Left tackle, right tackle, guard." As a freshman, he started all 13 games at left guard and didn't give up a single sack while playing on 723 snaps. As a sophomore, he flipped to right tackle, playing 789 snaps, allowing 2 sacks while giving up 4 holding penalties. Last season, Neal was back on the left side at tackle, starting 16 games, taking a whopping 1,073 snaps, allowing 2 sacks while being called for a single holding penalty. The prospect of Neal and Becton side by side would be an imposing pair of epic proportions.

Ikem Ekwonu (6-4, 320), North Carolina State-- Ekwonu has been called "the most feared lineman in the ACC." He is strong and agile, explosive off the line. He has played guard and tackle on the left side and dished out an impressive number of pancake blocks (37 in 2019, 50 in 2020). He allowed 7 sacks in 2020, but cut that number by more than half in 2021 when he allowed 3. "He lacks refinement and is guilty of over-setting, but he is nimble, powerful and should get better and better as his technique and awareness mature," Dane Brugler of The Athletic said.