Jets Draft Preview | Patrick Surtain II, Jaycee Horn and Caleb Farley Headline CBs in the NFL Draft

Last April, Jets GM Joe Douglas used a fifth-round pick to address the cornerback position. With 10 selections this spring, including five in the first three rounds, Douglas will have the opportunity to target a cornerback early in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Virginia product Bryce Hall, who dropped to the Green & White on Day 3 after sustaining a serious ankle injury his senior season, logged 547 snaps (48.1%) of the 2020 total on defense. He started seven games down the stretch his rookie campaign, amassing 36 tackles, 3 PDs and 1 INT. Hall and Bless Austin, who had 16 starts in 2019-20 and finished third on the club with 63 tackles last season in addition to 4 pass defenses, are long-limbed DBs who play with an edge and could be quality system fits under Head Coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

The Jets haven't selected a cornerback in top three rounds since 2014 (Dexter McDougle: Round 3, Maryland) and haven't taken a corner in Round 1 since 2013 (Dee Milliner: Round 1, Alabama).

Top of the Class

Patrick Surtain II (6-2, 208) Alabama

A three-year starter for the Crimson Tide and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year last season, Surtain had an impressive Pro Day while posting a 4.42 second 40-yard dash and totaling 18 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Surtain was so solid as a junior that he was targeted only 48 times and allowed 21 completions for 273 combined yards. Experienced Jets fans remember Surtain's father, who was a three-time Pro Bowl selection from 2002-4 with the Miami Dolphins.

NFL Media's Bucky Brooks said of Surtain II: "Surtain is a polished cover corner with rock-solid fundamentals and exceptional instincts. He plays the game like a savvy vet, and his overall consistency in coverage is a testament to his diligent work on the practice field and in the film room."

Jaycee Horn (6-1, 205) South Carolina

While Surtain could be the first defensive player selected on draft weekend, Horn has declared that he's the best defensive player in the draft. Horn certainly didn't disappoint at his Pro Day, turning in a sub-4.4 (4.37) in the 40-yard dash and racking up 19 reps of 225 pounds on the bench. Horn, the son of former NFL Pro Bowl wideout Joe Horn, had 2 INTs and 6 pass breakups for the Gamecocks before electing to opt out in November. In 30 games on the collegiate level, Horn had 23 pass defenses, 101 tackles and 3 sacks.