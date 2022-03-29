Draft Preview | Edge Rushers, Georgia D-Linemen Figure Prominently in Round 1

Defensive line is a primary subunit in the scheme installed by head coach Robert Saleh and D-coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. That being said, the line had some nice individual moments during the past season but the group in general had its struggles. Opponents got up a head of running steak through the line with 138.3 yards/game (29th in the NFL) and 4.48 yards/carry (24th). The unit got 21 of the team's 33 sacks. So the work continues.

Will the Jets go high for an edge rusher? They could team a top rookie with Carl Lawson, returning from last summer's Achilles injury, plus end types John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff and newly signed Jacob Martin. Will they target a nose tackle type after Folorunso Fatukasi departed off of his stout 15-start season for Jacksonville to join interior linemen Quinnen Williams, Sheldon Rankins, Nathan Shepherd and Jonathan Marshall?

Either way, it seems likely that DL will be addressed somewhere in the draft, given Saleh's desire to have a strong rotation along the four-man front and GM Joe Douglas' belief in fortifying the trenches on either side of the ball.

Top of the Class

Edge Aidan Hutchinson (6-7, 260), Michigan — Hutchinson is the No. 1 pick of the draft for many analysts. He built his four-year Wolverines career to a crescendo with last season's 14.0 sacks — third-most in FBS and exactly one sack a game — and 16.5 total tackles for loss. As he has said, "When you talk about pass rush, I'm going to hit you with speed first. I always hit you with speed-speed-speed." Supporting that approach, Hutch reeled off a 6.73-second time in the 3-cone drill, the fastest Combine time by any DL taller than 6-5 since 2003, according to Next Gen Stats.

Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux (6-4, 254), Oregon — Thibodeaux's a top-three pick for many mockers, usually right behind Hutchinson. The South Central L.A. product is not as large and younger, not as fast but more explosive. He charted up 7.0 sacks and 12.0 tackles for loss for the Ducks last season, 19.0 and 35.5 for his three-year career.

Both top edge rushers are hearing it from the nitpicking crowd. Some analysts cluck at Hutchinson's shorter-than-desirable 32⅛-inch arm length, others at his pro day benchpress after he skipped the bench at the Combine, 28 reps that they say was coach-aided. Then there are some who question Thibodeaux's passion for the game.