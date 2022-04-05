Draft Preview | Trio of Bulldog Linebackers Could Be Selected in First 2 Days 

Best of the Rest

Quay Walker (6-4, 241) and Channing Tindall (6-2, 230), Georgia -- Walker and Tindall are likely to be selected no later than the end of Day 2 and could hear their names called before that. Walker has great length and speed as he ran a 4.52 40-yard dash at the Combine. A one-year starter for the Bulldogs, he had 67 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks and 3 PDs in 2021.

Faster than Walker was Tindall with a 4.47. Tindall was the team's third-leading tackler last season with 67.

Chad Muma (6-3, 239), Wyoming -- Muma was a tackling machine for the Cowboys, averaging 11.3 tackles per game over the last two seasons. He also had 3 interceptions in 2021 and returned two of them for scores along with 142 tackles. Some analysts believe he is a better than former Wyoming 'backer Logan Wilson, who led the AFC Champion Bengals in tackles in 2021. The Green & White most likely have a good read on Muma, who was on their team in the Senior Bowl.

Troy Andersen (6-3, 243), Montana State -- Another Senior Bowl prospect on the Jets' squad, Andersen has one of the most fascinating stories in this year's draft. He played running back as a freshman (and once at LB), earning Big Sky freshman of the year and a freshman All-American. He then played two seasons at QB for the Bobcats in addition to playing 'backer. He was an FCS first-team All-American in 2021 and Big Sky DPOY, ranking second in the FCS with 147 tackles in addition to being a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, also known as the "Academic Heisman." He ran the fastest 40-yard dash among linebackers at the combine at 4.42. While a coincidence, his NFL.com writeup reads, "all gas, no brakes once he triggers downhill.