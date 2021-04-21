Jets Draft Preview | Which QB Is the Big Apple of the Jets' Eye?

Finally we come to our 2021 draft preview for quarterbacks, the position the Jets would appear to have the most interest in, since after all they traded Sam Darnold to Carolina and GM Joe Douglas allowed that "it's a fair assessment" that they'll take a QB at No. 2.

Assuming Jaguars do what they've telegraphed they'll do and take Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall, speculation is rampant in these parts that the Jets have their eyes on Zach Wilson, although Justin Fields' name has been floated out there and Trey Lance is gaining some late predraft momentum. All GM Joe Douglas will admit to with his Mona Lisa smile is "We're excited about this class and we're excited about this quarterback class."

Here is a short look at the top five signal-callers in this class, all of whom could go by the end of Round 1 in Cleveland on April 29:

Top of the Class

Trevor Lawrence (6-6, 220), Clemson

The Tigers' splash page for Lawrence says it all: "Recorded one of the most celebrated careers by a quarterback in college football history from 2018-20, leading Clemson to a national championship as a true freshman in 2018 and serving as the face and voice of the sport in the two seasons that followed." His .944 winning percentage (34-2) as a starter is the third-best since the Division I split in 1978. His career stats are awesome: 10,098 passing yards, 66.6% accuracy, a 90/17 TD-to-INT ratio, plus 18 more rushing touchdowns, all in 40 career games (36 starts). He finished as a finalist for a number awards, including the Heisman. His size is great, his hair flip is great. And no doubt his ability to overcome any shortcomings (turnovers?) is great, which is what the Jaguars presumably are counting on.

Zach Wilson (6-3, 210), BYU

The NFL hype machine thinks Wilson's heading to the Jets. He wowed Douglas and the assembled NFL scouts at his pro day, when among his throws were off-balance, on-target 50-yarders, all with the goal, he said, "to kind of show what makes me different." He also did that with his 2020 season, when he completed 73.5% of his passes — No. 2 accuracy in the FBS — threw for 3,692 yards and 33 TD passes to 3 INTs, ran in 10 more TDs and earned a piece of the Polynesian Player of the Year award. BYU's schedule was not a killer, but as Joe D said, "ultimately that's not the player's decision." What has been Wilson's call has been to work on his decision-making and put himself in the best position for draft night.