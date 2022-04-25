Draft Preview | Wide Receivers: Bountiful Position in Round 1 and Beyond

A Green & White talking point whenever general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh talk with reporters is that this offseason is about many things, and one of those most important is surrounding second-year starting QB Zach Wilson with talent.

"I think there are lots of ways we can help our young quarterback," Douglas said last month at the NFL Combine. "When a young quarterback's playing with a 14-point lead vs. trying to come back from a 14-point deficit, if we can put pieces around him to make sure he has the lead instead of playing from behind, the young quarterback's going to be in better position to succeed."

Wide receivers are among the most desirable of those playmaking pieces being discussed among media and fans. The Jets were seeking one of those wideouts in free agency when they made a pitch to trade for Tyreek Hill with Kansas City, and the NFL rumor mill has churned out other possible trade targets.

Then there is the NFL Draft, where a plethora of pass-catchers resides from around No. 8 overall well into day three. Here are six of the choicest choices available in Las Vegas, and they probably won't even get us out of Round 1 on the night of April 28:

Top of the Class

Garrett Wilson (6-0, 203), Ohio State --- Wilson has an interesting style mix. He's got athleticism, coupling his top Texas HS football career with some Division I college basketball scholarship offers. He showed 4.38-second speed in the 40 at the Combine. Some draft observers say he's not as polished as desired in getting off press coverage and going from point A to point B, but he's got "instant acceleration" and his ball skills at and after the catch are impressive. He tied for eight in FBS last season with 12 receiving TDs, with 27 catches, 371 yards and 6 TDs coming over his last three games.