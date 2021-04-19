Jets Draft Preview | Three WRs Up Top, 'Tremendous' Quality Throughout

At touchdownwire.usatoday.com, they like to build 11-player predraft position lists, in an homage to "This Is Spinal Tap." But writer Mark Schofield said at wide receiver this draft season, "I needed to go past 11. This is a tremendous class of prospects and I wanted to include everyone who I personally would feel comfortable drafting in the first two rounds. That leaves us with 14 receivers who I truly enjoyed watching."

We've only included six names below, but with the Jets still seeking to build a formidable foundation around their still unnamed QB of the future, one of these or one of touchdownwire's 14 could be in the Green & White's near future:

Top of the Class

Ja'Marr Chase (6-1, 200), LSU

This Louisianan really had only one big season for the Bayou Bengals, but wow, how big it was. As a true sophomore in 2019, Chase led the FBS and set Southeastern Conference records with his 84 catches for 1,780 yards (21.2 yards/catch) and 20 touchdowns. He starred in LSU's national-title win over Clemnson (9-221-2) and was named a unanimous All-American and All-SEC performer, won the Biletnikoff Award as college football's best receiver. He opted out of last season to prepare for this year's draft, where some analysts think he'll go third overall and Daniel Jeremiah pegged him as the No. 2 player on his own big board behind only Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence.

"He is, to me, the best receiver in the draft ... just because of everything he can do," draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said in the Detroit News. "I love Chase's attacking style of play and see him as a faster version of three-time Pro Bowl selectee Anquan Boldin."

DeVonta Smith (6-1, 175), Alabama

If Chase weren't in this draft, the WR talk would be all about "Smitty." Smith led the nation with 117 catches — longball, screen, didn't matter — and 1,856 receiving yards and his 23 TD catches gave him 46 over all four 'Bama seasons, fifth-best all-time nationally. For that he won the Heisman Trophy and the Biletnikoff, Hornung and Walter Camp awards, not to mention he was first-team All-American and All-Southeastern Conference and the SEC Offensive Player of the Year. Only a dislocated finger kept him out of the second half of the unbeaten Tide's national title win over Ohio State.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zeirlein compared DeVonta not to an NFL player but to the NBA's Steph Curry: "Like Curry, Smith is thinner than you'd like and isn't the strongest player, but he has rare quickness, speed and change-of-direction fluidity, and he creates separation from defenders seemingly at will. He possesses an elite skill level for the position and can hit the defense from short, mid-range or deep."