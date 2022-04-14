Draft Preview | Trey McBride, Greg Dulcich Part of Cluster of Top TEs

The conversation around the Jets' tight ends was much different in January compared to now when the team coached the group at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

GM Joe Douglas added a pair of starting-caliber players in C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, who are expected to play significant roles in the team's offense. Before free agency, a lot of draft analysts believed Douglas would address the position as early as the second round. The narrative has since changed.

The Green & White could still add to the position in the draft -- Uzomah and Conklin were both fifth-round picks -- but it's a group that is no longer a need.

Top of the Class

Trey McBride (6-3, 246), Colorado State — McBride was on the Jets' team at the Senior Bowl in January and is the top tight end prospect of Dane Brugler of The Athletic. He was very productive in 40 games (32 starts) for the Rams, totaling 164 receptions and 2,100 receiving yards – which are school records for tight ends. He became the first tight end in the FBS to surpass 1,100 receiving yards (1,121 in 2021) since the Jets' former TE Jace Amaro in 2013 at Texas Tech. McBride won the John Mackey Award in 2021 and became the fourth player in Mountain West Conference history to be named a unanimous All-American.

Greg Dulcich (6-4, 243), UCLA — Dulcich joined UCLA as a preferred walk-on before working his way to being named first-team All-Pac 12 in 2021 with 42 catches, 725 yards and 5 TDs. He became a starter entering the 2020 season and led the Bruins in receiving yards in each of the last two seasons.