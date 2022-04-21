Draft Preview | Cincinnati's Sauce Gardner, LSU's Derek Stingley Jostling for CB1

The Jets landscape in the cornerbacks room has improved since the end of the 2021 season with the addition of free-agent signing D.J. Reed. Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols and Michael Carter II, the starters last season, return after showing improvement. HC Robert Saleh said that their next step is going from getting their hands on the ball to keeping hold of it.

GM Joe Douglas has not selected a cornerback earlier than the fifth round in his two drafts with the Green & White, but that could change next week as early as pick No. 4. If the Jets elect to go in that direction, they could select the first corner in the draft with prospects like Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner out of Cincinnati, who has 9 interceptions in three seasons, or LSU's Derek Stingley Jr., who has NFL bloodlines and a historic 2019 season.

But Douglas could elect to add to the room later in the draft because this year's class has a deep group, especially in the first two days of the draft.

Top of the Class

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (6-2, 190), Cincinnati -- Neal Gardner is set to be the first player from Cincinnati since 1971 to be selected in the first round. Gardner, the AAC Defensive Player of the Year and a consensus All-American in 2021, had 40 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 3 interceptions and 7 PDs. He's drawn comparisons to former Jets CB Antonio Cromartie because of his length and playing style. His nickname, Sauce, was given to him by a youth football coach when he was 6 years old. Gardner could be the first corner off the board on the first day of the draft with his combination of production (9 INT, 27 PDs in 37 games) and traits (4.41 40-yard dash).