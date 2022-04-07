Draft Preview | Running Backs: Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker Look Like 1A & 1B

There was some end-of-season thinking that the Jets might look at running backs in free agency and the draft. Not because Michael Carter wasn't up to the bellcow role but because, well, much of the NFL now is RB by committee, Carter's a 5-10, 200-pounder, he missed three games of his rookie season due to injury, and so on.

The Jets may still turn to RB but with veteran Tevin Coleman's re-signing and Ty Johnson, Austin Walter and La'Mical Perine under contract (and Zach Wilson's timely scrambling providing a big assist), they have most of the backs who helped guide the Green & White to the second-best yards/carry average (5.42) over the last seven weeks of the regular season.

This year's RB draft at the moment looks a lot like last year — Najee Harris the first back taken at No. 24 by Pitt (and a fine pick that was), four RBs total in the first three rounds, then Carter, that diamond in the day three rough who had the best yards/touch average (5.27) of any back selected in the first four rounds in '21.

Top of the Class

Breece Hall (5-11, 217), Iowa State — "Throwback" is a word heard often about Breece, who led all FBS backs the past two seasons combined in touches (591), scrimmage yards (3,526) and scrimmage TDs (46). Dan Schneier's fantasy analysis on CBSSports.com captures his strengths: "Hall demonstrated next-level athleticism (explosive jumps, elite straight-line speed), the ability to excel as a receiver, excellent vision and contact balance — and he stayed healthy despite a heavy workload at Iowa State."

A concern from analysts: Even though he timed at 4.39 seconds in the Combine 40, he runs with a LeVeon Bell delay-and-go style, which is fine if he's Bell 2.0 but not so good if NFL defensive speed limits his effectiveness

Kenneth Walker (5-9, 211), Michigan State — Similar to how Harris and Travis Etienne (who missed the Jaguars' 2021 season after Lisfranc surgery) went Nos. 24 and 25 overall a year ago, Hall and Walker could come off the board one after the other later this month. Some, such as ESPN analyst Todd McShay, think Walker, who transferred to MSU from Wake Forest last year, is the top back in the draft. He's compact and powerful, finished second in FBS with 1,703 rush yards, won the Walter Camp, Doak Walker and Big Ten Running Back of the Year awards and was named first-team AP All-America.