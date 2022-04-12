Draft Preview | Safety: Could Three Land in Round 1?

Entering the offseason, the Jets had big questions marks at safety. Marcus Maye and Lamarcus Joyner, their two opening-day starters in 2021, were slated to become unrestricted free agents, and Will Parks also had an expiring contract. And this followed a season that saw Ashtyn Davis, Elijah Riley, Adrian Colbert, Jarrod Wilson and Jason Pinnock among the Green & White's nine different starting combinations.

Maye, who tore his Achilles tendon in Week 9 at Indianapolis, had his run as the longest-tenured Jet end when he signed a three-year deal with the Saints. While Maye won't return, the Jets re-signed Joyner, who sustained a torn triceps in Week 1 at Carolina, and Parks. They also got a young tone-setter in Jordan Whitehead, who played four seasons in Tampa and had 276 tackles (206 solos), 25 PDs, 5 INTs and 2 sacks while appearing in 59 contests (55 starts).

"Hard hitting, that's my style," he said. "I go back to little league; I always liked those big hits. For a while I played on offense, but you don't get to do those big hits. On defense, you don't get to take it to the house, you don't get that love. I chose to do the big hits. I pride myself on it."

Whitehead brings big-game experience, the Jets love Joyner's versatility and Davis should benefit from his 10 starts as a pro sophomore. But the tinkering might not be over.

Top of the Class

Kyle Hamilton (6-4, 220), Notre Dame — Is Hamilton a unicorn?That will be for teams at the top of the draft, including the Jets, to decide. Safety typically isn't a premium position in the draft, but Hamilton is long and explosive, and he makes plays on the ball. In 31 career games, Hamilton had 8 INTs and 24 PDs. Hamilton is a big hitter who is happy to come downhill or play deep and find the ball. After posting a 4.59-time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, Hamilton was timed at 4.56 at Notre Dame's Pro Day. The Jets could have multiple opportunities to draft the rangy safety if they keep their No. 4 and No. 10 selections.

Dax Hill (6-0, 191), Michigan — Hill was a First-Team All-Big Ten performer last season, pacing the Wolverines with 2 INTs and 11 PDs. Hill's a versatile defender who can play nickel or in the post. He's an explosive athlete who was timed at 4.38 in the 40 and figures to hear his name called in Round 1.