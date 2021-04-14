Jets Draft Preview | Trevon Moehrig Could Be the Only Rd. 1 Safety

The NFL Draft ahead won't be big on safeties, with only one prospect, TCU's Trevon Moehrig, having the look of a first-rounder. The Jets wouldn't seem to need a deep-middle man top, with Marcus Maye returning alongside second-year player Ashtyn Davis and with veteran Lamarcus Joyner joining the S-room.

But possible injuries this year and the inevitable roster changes next offseason might entice GM Joe Douglas and his draft team to look hard at this position, not to mention cornerback, later in this draft. Here are a handful of safety candidates for the April 29-May 1 draft in Cleveland:

Top of the Class

Trevon Moehrig (6-2, 202), TCU

Moehrig is the cream of this draft's safety crop and is likely to be taken in the bottom half of Round 1 after three awards-filled seasons for the Horned Frogs. As a freshman he was named TCU's Special Teams MVP. Then in his soph and junior seasons he combined for 7 interceptions and 28 pass defenses. In 2020 he won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back and was named to seven All-America first or second teams. He also was named All-Big 12 by both the conference's coaches and by Associated Press both seasons. Further, he was named a team captain in every game last year. Quite a résumé to date.