Jets Draft Preview | Top Tackles Are Penei Sewell & Rashawn Slater

Tackle is always a Round 1 attraction, but will the Jets hop on the ride again? Last year they drafted their LT of the present and future in Mekhi Becton and signed RT George Fant in free agency. Chuma Edoga, the 2019 third-rounder, also is still on the roster.

So on the one hand it seems unlikely the Jets will tackle tackle again high in this draft. Yet on the other hand, GM Joe Douglas has often stated variations on the theme of "We need to have a strong offensive line."

But if the Jets aren't in the tackle market, lots of other teams will be. These are some candidates in the April 29-May 1 draft in Cleveland:

Top of the Class

Penei Sewell (6-5, 330), Oregon

Sewell opted out of the Ducks' 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic but that hasn't hurt him much if any in this draft, in which he could be a top-5 pick. He made his way from American Samoa to Utah to UO, became a starter as a freshman and earned unanimous All-America and Pac-10 honors as a super soph, including the Outland Trophy, which goes to the top interior lineman in the country.

Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline notes that from the start of his college career, "Sewell was projected as a potential early draft pick at the all-important left tackle position. He possesses the footwork, agility, and movement skills, to hold down the position at the next level, and he projects well in a zone-blocking scheme. He must improve his strength at the point and develop a nasty attitude, but he comes with a large upside."

Rashawn Slater (6-4, 305), Northwestern

Slater is slightly undersized at 305 but makes up for it with outstanding athleticism — not a surprise considering his dad, Reggie Slater, played eight NBA seasons, including four games with the New Jersey Nets in 2001. Rashawn flipped from RT to LT in 2018 and started 26 straight games there, yielding no sacks his entire junior season. He announced he would sit out the Wildcats' 2020 season to begin preparing for the draft.