Jets Draft Preview | Alabama's Landon Dickerson and Oklahoma's Creed Humphrey Could Be First Two Centers Taken

Best of the Rest

Josh Myers (6-2, 312) Ohio State

Myers allowed 6 sacks in 30 games and 755 pass plays, but more importantly he was an important cog in the Buckeyes' strong running game that featured J.K. Dobbins and QB Justin Fields. Recruited after having played guard in high school (both his dad and brother were offensive linemen in college at Kentucky), Myers was a redshirt freshman who slotted in at center in 2019 and played in all 14 games.

He has been described as a nimble center with quick feet, great movement skills and excellent lateral quickness on all kinds of blocks. He can explode off the line of scrimmage and has shown ability hunting for linebackers to clear out. Myers has an appealing blend of speed and power.

Trey Hill (6-4, 331), Georgia

Hill played a multitude of positions on the OL for the Bulldogs during his collegiate career. A four-star recruit who also excelled in the shot put, Hill drew interest from Florida State, Auburn and Michigan State before he opted to stay in his home state. He played in all 14 games as a freshman, playing four games at right guard before being pressed into service when the Bulldogs' starting center was injured against Kentucky. In the 2020 season, Hill earned second team All-SEC honors. He made 22 starts at center and his versatility and ability in the run game could make him a valuable jack-of-all-trades on a team's offensive line.

Jimmy Morrissey (6-3, 305), Pittsburgh

To say that Morrissey flew under the radar coming out of high school would be an understatement -- he received zero scholarship offers from FBS schools, but through work and determination was a four-year starter as a walk-on at Pitt (he later earned his scholarship). For all his efforts he won the Burlsworth Trophy, which goes to the best college football player who began his career as a walk-on. He started 47 games and was a three-time all-ACC selection; he managed to land a coveted spot in the Senior Bowl after another player dropped out with an injury.

"He possesses a thick, stout lower body, along with powerful legs and thighs. Morrissey does an excellent job keeping feet chopping upon and through contact," according to "The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible."

Michal Menet (6-4, 302), Penn State

Menet was a three-year starter and two-time captain for the Nittany Lions. He was recruited by more than 30 schools, but decided to stay in his home state for his collegiate career.

According to Lance Zierlein of NFL.com "he lands with some pop, but lacks ideal length and athleticism to sustain blocks against active defenders. He has the potential to become an average starter within two years."

Menet participated in Penn State's Pro Day and turned in 26 reps in the bench press, but did not participate in any agility drills or the 40-yard dash. No explanation was offered.