Jets at Cowboys | 3 Things to Know for Week 2 

Cowboys Have Horses Despite scoring 40 points against the Giants on "Sunday Night Football," the Cowboys only totaled 265 yards on offense, which is tied for 20th in the NFL after the Week 1. Dallas, however, has offensive firepower ,quarterbacked by Dak Prescott, who didn't have a good game last week. He threw for 143 yards, touchdowns and completed 54.2% of his passes.

"From a defensive standpoint, we just have to stay consistent," LB C.J. Mosley said. "They have a really good run game. Obviously with Dak Prescott being back there, they make big plays in the back-end. So for us, we have to make sure that we can decipher the run game from the pass game from their boots and play action. They like to get the ball going downhill from sideline to sideline going downhill. After that, throw big plays in the back end. I feel if our defensive line and linebackers do a great job in the run game, control the middle of the field and let our DBs do exactly what they did this past Monday, we'll be in the game."