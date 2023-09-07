Jets vs. Bills | 3 Things to Know for Week 1

Stopping the Stampede

The Bills' high-powered offense, led by QB Josh Allen and WR Stefon Diggs, was slowed by the Jets in the 2022 season. Buffalo had the No. 2 offense and averaged 397.6 yards per game. It also ranked second with 28.4 points per game and led the league on third-down percentage at 50.3%. Against the Jets, those numbers dipped to 313 total yards, 18.5 points and 38.4%.

Allen combined for 352 passing yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions – he did have 3 rushing touchdowns – and Diggs totaled 8 catches for 130 yards and 0 touchdowns.

"They're a really good group," Allen said Wednesday of the Jets defense. "They have rushers who have motors, they sub those guys in and out, so they're fresh. The DBs are smart. I know No. 1 [Sauce Gardner] is a great player, he gets a lot of credit. I think No. 4 [D.J. Reed] is also pretty dang good. They gameplan pretty well for us the last couple times we played them and we're going to have our hands full Monday night."

How Many Cooks in the Kitchen?

There are 17 Jets who could make their debut Monday night. While there's none bigger than ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿, four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook﻿, coming off a season where he ran for 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns, will also take his first snaps for a different team for the first time in his career.