Jets at Broncos | 3 Things to Know for Week 5

Snapshot of Last Year's Game

This will be the fourth consecutive season the Jets will play the Broncos and each of their last two matchups have been at Denver. The Green & White lost in 2021 in the Mountain West and won, 16-9, last year despite losing two of the team's best offensive players for the season in Breece Hall (ACL) and Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps).

Hall took 12 snaps before he sustained the injury and rushed for 72 yards on 4 carries including a 62-yard touchdown dash, where Vera-Tucker led the charge down the sideline. Through four games this season, the Broncos rank last in rushing defense. Last week, Bears RB Khalil Herbert, who had not run for more than 35 yards in a game this season, had 103 yards on 18 carries. Hall's 6.01 yards per rush average through 11 games is the fifth-highest in NFL history.

Sunday will be the first time the Jets defense will play against Wilson since Saleh took over as head coach. Wilson, whose 9 passing TDs are the second most in the NFL, is the only quarterback this season with at least 9 passing touchdowns and 2 or fewer interceptions. His 106.7 passer rating is No. 3 in the NFL.