Jets at Broncos | 3 Things to Know

Von Miller Leads NFL in TFLs

The Jets didn't see OLB Von Miller when they played the Broncos in Week 4 at MetLife Stadium last season because Miller was dealing with a foot-tendon injury that kept him out for the season. Now healthy, Miller has 3 sacks in two games and leads the NFL with 5 tackles for loss.

"The biggest thing is detailing them up," RT Morgan Moses said on "The Official Jets Podcast." "You know they have a great defense, but they can be exposed at times as well. Von Miller is coming off incredible years. I've trained with him as well, he's a phenomenal football player and so is Bradley Chubb. … The thing is we have to come out there prepared, we have to run the ball, but we're on the road, so it's vital for us to get a road win."

Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in 2011, has 109 sacks in 137 games. One way to limit Miller's prowess rushing the quarterback is to establish the run, which the Jets did well last Sunday against the Patriots. They had 152 rushing yards on 31 attempts (4.9 avg) and the RBs -- Ty Johnson, Michael Carter and Tevin Coleman -- combined for 133 yards on 29 carries (4.6 avg).