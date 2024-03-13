Isaiah Oliver Eager to Bring Veteran Leadership, Super Bowl Experience to Jets

When the Jets newly acquired CB Isaiah Oliver first played for Jeff Ulbrich in Atlanta, he was a rookie with a lot of learn. He got a first-rate education from the current Jets DC, reunited with Ulbrich again in New York, and entering his seventh season in the NFL, Oliver wants to return the favor by being a veteran leader for the Jets' secondary.

"I am very excited to play for coach Ulbrich again," Oliver said. "He is obviously one of the better coaches in the NFL in my opinion. He was a great coach for us in Atlanta. I got to know him pretty well and learned a ton from him and the other coaches and now he is here as defensive coordinator. I am excited get back to playing for him, as well as play for [defensive backs and safeties] coach Marquand Manuel."

Oliver was drafted by the Falcons in the second round (No. 58) of the 2018 NFL Draft and played in 62 games (38 starts) in five seasons. He recorded 2 interceptions, 34 pass defenses and 153 tackles for Atlanta while playing safety, cornerback and nickel.

"I pride myself on being versatile," Oliver said. "I am experienced in the secondary playing all five positions. I also pride myself on being able to help lead and help the guys out with whatever they need. Whatever the role is that say see fit for me here, I am looking forward to it."

Ulbrich joined the Falcons coaching staff under head coach Dan Quinn in 2015 as a linebackers coach. He spend four years in that role before being promoted to assistant head coach and defensive coordinator in 2020 after Quinn was fired and Raheem Morris was named the interim head coach. From 2018 to 2020, Oliver played in 46 games (30 starts) under Quinn and Ulbrich and had an interception, 24 pass defenses, 2 forced fumbles and 121 tackles. He went from playing 22.1% (143) of the snaps as a rookie to starting 28 games combined over 2019 and 2020, and playing 87% of the defensive snaps (1,717) over those two seasons.