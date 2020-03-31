Edge Draft Preview: Top Rushers Who Could Fall the Jets' Way

Another draft, another quest for the next John Abraham.

Since Abe's departure after the 2005 season, the Jets have tried to find the next menacer of opposing quarterbacks up and down drafts — Vernon Gholston in '08, Quinton Coples in '12, Lorenzo Mauldin in '15, Jordan Jenkins in '16, Dylan Donahue in '17.

Only Jenkins, not a true edge rusher but a productive pro at OLB with team-leading sack numbers the past two years, has stuck around. But he and the D could use a partner in crime.

Yet general manager Joe Douglas and the Jets, with needs also on the offensive line, wide receiver and cornerback, may or may not be able to address this position high in this year's draft. But if they are so inclined, they'll find three of the next four pass rushers likely available when they pick 11th overall.

The one they won't find is Chase Young of Ohio State. The 6'5", 264-pound end from Ohio State is draft evaluators' consensus top pick among edge candidates, a likely No. 2 overall choice to Washington and even a top pick of the draft for some to go to Cincinnati.

Young's three-year totals at OSU say a lot: 30.5 sacks, 40.5 tackles for loss, 9 forced fumbles, 8 pass defenses. But last year's junior campaign says even more. His 16.5 sacks and 1.38 sacks/game led the nation, his 21.0 TFLs and 1.75 TFLs/game were in the top four, and his six FFs were second. He was an AP first-round All-American, winner of the Bednarick, Hendricks and Nagurski awards and a rare Maxwell award finalist as a defensive player. He's a rare specimen awaiting a pro coaching staff to add more to his arsenal.

K'Lavon Chaisson (his first name is pronounced (KAY-luh-vahn) sounds like the solid No. 2 edge rusher in the draft. The 6'3", 254-pound LSU linebacker garnered All-SEC first-team honors last year with a team-leading 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks for the national-champion Tigers. One trouble is that was pretty much his one big season. He had modest freshman success and lost virtually all of '18 to a torn ACL in the season opener. But he's got agility, intelligence and edge ingredients that get him plucked from the draft right around that 11th pick of the Green & White.