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Jets LB Demario Davis: Bears Game 'Not Reflective of Our Standard'

HC Aaron Glenn Is Not Thinking About Interceptions or Charts but 'How Do We Get Better?'

Oct 05, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

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HC Aaron Glenn left no doubt where he stood on Minkah Fitzpatrick's slump-busting second-quarter interception and return. There were bigger things on his mind after the Jets' 23-12 loss at Chicago on Sunday.

"Honestly, I'm not really worried about that," Glenn said. "That's what's so backwards about the thinking of everybody is we lost the game and we got the interception. I mean, we lost a game and that's what I'm thinking about. How do we get better at that?"

"Today," LB Demario Davis said, "was not reflective of our standard."

Still, if there are a few things AG and the Jets could take out of the game at Soldier Field, it could be the number of times the Jets defenders got their hands on the football in the process of breaking up plays or even coming down with potential INTs and fumble recoveries.

This chart shows those numbers from the first four games, comparing the first 3 games to the Bears game. It's a turnover table but it also shows TOs that didn't happen: pass defenses that fell incomplete (removing the Fitzpatrick pick from the PD total because statistically it counts as both an INT and a PD), those 3 interceptions nullified by penalties, and forced and recovered fumbles:

GamesDef PlaysINTs / PDsINT Null by PenFF / FRTotal Touches
First 3 Games1630 / 705 / 214
Game 4 @ CHI891 / 531 / 111

It's true that the Jets played more snaps at Chicago and played against backup QB Tyson Bagent. Yet Bagent turned in a strong game to test the defense, and the D still got its hands on nearly as many balls in Chicago as it did in the first 3 games combined, whether through the air or on the ground as when LB Jamien Sherwood stripped D'Andre Swift of the ball and CB Brandon Stephens recovered.

Including the 3 interceptions negated by penalties was that except for rookie D'Angelo Ponds' pick that was helped by his own hold prior to that play, the players downfield were still making potential game-shifting plays despite the flags in front of them.

However, no charts or measures distracted Glenn and his players from knowing what has to be done. "Just the penalties in those times when we create these opportunities to get our offense the ball back, to me, that's what I'm thinking about," Glenn said. "Anything else is really just white noise to me. So, we have to get better."

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Davis, whose offside wiped out a leaping Stephens interception, was of the same mind as his HC.

"When you get aggressive penalties, that's going to happen in this game, getting your hands on players downfield, hands to the face, things of that nature," Davis said. "The one where I had, where get an offside, that's a mental penalty, a focus penalty. That can't happen. I know as a veteran player, I just take accountability and move on, just knowing I've got to better right there.

"I love the way we're preparing, I love the way we're fighting. Today just wasn't reflective of our standard and the excellence we are accustomed to putting forward. So we'll look at it, review it, work at it, turn the page, and move on to the next one."

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