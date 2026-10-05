Jets LB Demario Davis: Bears Game 'Not Reflective of Our Standard'

HC Aaron Glenn left no doubt where he stood on Minkah Fitzpatrick's slump-busting second-quarter interception and return. There were bigger things on his mind after the Jets' 23-12 loss at Chicago on Sunday.

"Honestly, I'm not really worried about that," Glenn said. "That's what's so backwards about the thinking of everybody is we lost the game and we got the interception. I mean, we lost a game and that's what I'm thinking about. How do we get better at that?"

"Today," LB Demario Davis said, "was not reflective of our standard."

Still, if there are a few things AG and the Jets could take out of the game at Soldier Field, it could be the number of times the Jets defenders got their hands on the football in the process of breaking up plays or even coming down with potential INTs and fumble recoveries.