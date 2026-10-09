While Off to a Good Start, Jets Rookie Edge David Bailey Eyes Improvement

Bailey currently ranks 15th in pressure rate. He was chipped or double-teamed on 24.7% of his pass rushes, as Dunbar said, the eighth-highest among all players in the top 20. On plays when Bailey has recorded a pressure, QBs have produced a 49.5 passer rating, the fourth-lowest among the top 20, per TruMedia.

His 4.5 speed and 14.5 sacks last season for the Red Raiders helped to propel Bailey to the top of the draft and since April's draft he's worked on upping his play against the run. So far, he's made 12 solo tackles while also getting to the quarterback twice.

"That just came down to the work that I was putting in with my D-line coach Karl Dunbar, he definitely gave me a lot of keys during the offseason to help keep my eyes on the run game, help simplify the game," Bailey said. "It was that I think me playing the run came down to whether I could do it, just whether I had all my tools in place and my eyes in the right spot. Just kind of tweaking little things here and there, and just so obviously lots of room for improvement."