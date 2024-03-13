Which Available Free Agents Fit Jets' Needs? 

The NFL's new league year began Wednesday at 4 EDT, which means teams can execute contracts and trades can be processed.

Jets General manager Joe Douglas has already re-signed some of his own players including S Chuck Clark and TE Kenny Yeboah. The team has reportedly agreed to terms on a handful of contracts over the last two days including G John Simpson, QB Tyrod Taylor and DT Javon Kinlaw. Those players are expected to sign their new deals later this week. The Green & White also reportedly agreed to a trade that will bring back RT Morgan Moses, who played with the Jets in the 2021 season, from Baltimore.

With more moves on the horizon across the league, here's a list of available free agents that could make sense for the Jets:

Tackle

Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown and Billy Turner are all unrestricted free agents, which means Carter Warren, entering his second season, and Max Mitchell, entering his third, are the only tackles under contract. Moses, once the trade becomes official, would be the third.

Tyron Smith (6-5, 320)

Smith, the No. 9 pick out of USC in 2011, has had a decorated NFL career with the Cowboys. The eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro is still playing at a high level at 33 years old. Pro Football Focus graded Smith as their fourth-best tackle last season among players who took at least 50% of the snaps and led the league in pass-block grade. Smith, who hasn't played in a full season since 2015, has played 13 games in five of the last eight seasons including 13 in the 2023 season.

David Bakhtiari (6-4, 310)

Bakhtiari is similar to Smith in that he's an older player (32) with high upside and durability concerns. He was either a first- or second-team All-Pro in five straight seasons from 2016-2020 but has played in 13 games since over the last three seasons (1 in 2023). The Packers sixth-round pick in 2013 out of Colorado, who is close friends with Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, has battled knee injuries of late.

Jonah Williams (6-5, 312)

Williams has spent his first five seasons with the Bengals after he was drafted No. 11 overall in 2019. The former unanimous All-American at Alabama did not play his rookie season because of a shoulder injury sustained during OTAs. Williams played at left tackle from 2020-2022 before making the switch to the right side this past season where he played all 17 games for the first time in his career (he played in 16 in both 2021 and '22).

Donovan Smith (6-6, 338)Smith has experience working on an offensive line with future Hall of Famers under center. He most recently blocked for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes en route to a Super Bowl and blocked for Tom Brady on the Buccaneers from 2020-22. Smith, drafted in the second round (No. 34 overall) by the Bucs in 2015, has played in at least 15 games for the first seven seasons of his career. The former Penn State Nittany Lion has played in 25 games over the last two seasons.

Wide Receiver

This year's draft class has a lot of talent and depth, which could impact the free agent market. The Jets have a great WR in Garrett Wilson, but they'll want to fill out the room that includes Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, Jason Brownlee and Irv Charles.

Marquise Brown (5-9, 180)

Brown was the Cardinals No. 1 receiver last season with 51 receptions, 574 yards (a career-low) and 4 touchdowns. "Hollywood" has 1,283 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns in two seasons in Arizona with inconsistent quarterback play as Kyler Murray was dealing with an injury. A first-round pick of the Ravens in 2019, Brown eclipsed 800 yards only in the 2021 season. He had 91 receptions, 1,008 yards and 6 scores.

Tyler Boyd (6-2, 203)

Boyd, primarily a slot receiver, has been the model of consistency with the Bengals. His best seasons came before QB Joe Burrow and WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins arrived in Cincinnati, but he's been able to stay productive. He's had at least 60 receptions and 750 yards in each of the last four seasons.

Odell Beckham Jr. (5-11, 200)

There was steam behind Beckham joining the Jets last offseason before he sign with the Ravens. His 565 yards ranked second on the team behind rookie WR Zay Flowers and Beckham's 35 receptions and 3 touchdowns each ranked second among wideouts in Baltimore.

Safety

The Jets safety room will look different than last season with Jordan Whitehead reportedly agreeing to terms with the Buccaneers, the team that drafted him in 2018. Joe Douglas re-signed Chuck Clark, who did not play last season with a torn ACL, but the team will likely add more bodies to the group. Ashtyn Davis is an unrestricted free agent.

Justin Simmons (6-2, 202)

Simmons has the most impressive résumé of the group. He's been a second-team All-Pro four of the last five seasons and has been named to two Pro Bowls (2020, 2023). A third-round pick out of Boston College, Simmons has played in at least 15 games in five of the last six seasons. He led the NFL with 6 interceptions in 2022 and has 30 career picks. He has 604 career tackles, 64 pass defenses and 5 forced fumbles in 118 games (108 starts).

Kamren Curl (6-2, 198)

Curl finished second on the Commanders with 115 tackles last season. A seventh-round pick in 2020 out of Arkansas, he's started 53 of the 60 games he's played in and has 385 tackles, 14 pass defenses, 3 interceptions and 1 forced fumble in his career.