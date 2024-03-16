After Significant Personnel Changes in the Trenches, Where Will the Jets Go Next?

It's been a busy week for GM Joe Douglas and his Jets personnel staff. And as we head into the first official weekend of free agency, the Jets will likely be active as their roster construction continues.

Since Sunday, the Jets have announced the re-signings of two potential UFAs in S Chuck Clark and P Thomas Morstead and also reached agreement on terms with K Greg Zeurlein. They brought back two RFAs – TE Kenny Yeboah and OL Jake Hanson – and then attacked the open market with the UFA signings of DTs Javon Kinlaw (SF) and Leki Fotua (AZ), G John Simpson (BAL) and backup QB Tyrod Taylor (NYG). Douglas again addressed the OL with the trade acquisition of T Mogan Moses (BAL) and dipped into street free agency with the acquisition of CB Isiah Oliver (SF). The Green & White cleared some financial room with the releases of LG Laken Tomlinson and TE C.J. Uzomah plus the reported restructuring of LB C.J. Mosley's contract.

Needs at tackle, wide receiver, edge and safety will have to be addressed in free agency or the NFL Draft. As we come up for air, let's address the state of affairs along the line of scrimmage and at wide receiver.

As Huff Exits, Interior Gets a Facelift

Fresh off his breakout campaign last season, Bryce Huff departed in free agency and joined the Eagles reportedly on a three-year deal with $34.4 guaranteed. In 37 games from 2020-22, Huff totaled 7.5 sacks, 7 TFL and 22 QB hits. But playing 17 games and appearing in 480 snaps (42%), he transitioned to another level with 10 sacks, 10 TFL and 21 QB hits.

The Jets have Will McDonald, selected No. 15 overall last April, waiting in the wings. He racked up 3 sacks, 4 TFL and 5 QB hits over 184 defensive snaps (19%) in Year 1. That's a small sample size and doesn't mean McDonald will immediately move to an 8-sack performer with similar snaps Huff received, but the 6-3, 241-pound defender is a freaky athletic talent who will have an opportunity to shine in this system.

McDonald needs to look no further than Jermaine Johnson for motivation. In 14 games his rookie season, Johnson had 2.5 sacks, 3 TFL and 5 QB hits while lining up in 312 defensive snaps (34%). Johnson, the No. 26 overall selection in 2022, took a gigantic sophomore leap with 7.5 sacks, 11 TFL and 16 QB hits (including a pick-6 at Cleveland) while increasing his play total to 748 (66%).

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported the Jets will host edge Jadeveon Clowney for an upcoming visit on Tuesday. In a full season with the Ravens, Clowney tied a career-high with 9.5 sacks and had 19 QB hits. He was on the field for 57% of the Ravens' snaps and his play total of 654 was only eclipsed by two Jets, DT Quinnen Williams (779) and Johnson.

The Jets have gotten significantly younger around their superstar DT Williams. Former Cardinals DT Leki Fotu (6-5, 334) figures to step into the Al Woods' (6-4, 309) role as the space-eater. Fotu, who had a career-high 2.5 sacks and 28 tackles in 298 snaps (40%) last season in Arizona, is a former rugby player with power and good movement, plus he's 12 years younger than Woods (37).

Former 49ers first-round pick Javon Kinlaw (6-5, 319) is set to reunite with Robert Saleh. He has exceptional length and took strides last season with a career-high 3.5 sacks , 4 TFL and 6 QB hits. His arrival coincided with Quinton Jefferson (6-4, 291), whose personal-best 6 sacks were third on the Jets in 2023, moving on to Cleveland. Jefferson's 469 snaps (49%) were his fewest in six seasons and yet the production speaks to the Jets' DL rotation and Williams' dominance.