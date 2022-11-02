3 Things to Know | Week 9 Jets vs. Bills

NYJ Run Game/Buffalo Run D The Jets ran the ball a season-low 15 times last week against the Patriots. In their first game without rookie RB Breece Hall, Michael Carter led the backfield with 26 yards on 7 carries. James Robinson made his debut in green and white and Ty Johnson took 19 snaps, his most the season.

Buffalo's defense allows an average of 95 yards per game, fourth in the NFL. Before last Sunday's game against the Packers, the Bills had not surrendered 50 rushing yards to an opposing back. Green Bay RBs Aaron Jones (143 yards) and A.J. Dillon (54) were a part of a rushing attack that totaled 208 yards and averaged 6.7 yards per carry.

"You always want to run the ball," Saleh said Monday. "It will always be a common question when you're losing, 'Coach, why didn't you run the ball?' Well, that was a question in Week 1, Week 3. No questions over the last four weeks because we're in the lead and we're able to just run the ball. So, whenever you're losing in the fourth quarter and you got all those two-minute plays, we had a two-minute situation at the end of the half, too, where we're throwing the ball. So, it's always going to tilt it.