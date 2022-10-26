3 Things to Know | Week 8 Jets vs. Patriots

Turnovers and Takeaways The Patriots turnovers and takeaways numbers are at opposite ends of the scale. They rank No. 31 in the NFL with 15 giveaways, including 3 in Week 7, and are tied for third with 13 takeaways. Last season, the Jets turned over the ball 7 times against the Patriots. Second-year QB Zach Wilson, who threw 11 interceptions in 13 games as a rookie, hasn't turned over the since his season debut in Week 4 at Pittsburgh.

"New England has forever been a team that just feasts on your mistakes," Saleh said. "The reason why they're such a good ball-hawking defense is they've been coaching that system for what seems like 100 years. They know every single detail and the players are so well coached because of all the detail that goes into what they coach. They can anticipate and they know how teams are going to attack them. They can just be opportunistic. You have to be very ball conscious as an offense to make sure that you're not giving them freebies. That's always going to the challenge when you play New England."