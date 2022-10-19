3 Things to Know | Week 7 Jets at Broncos

Denver's 'Legit' Defense

While the Broncos rank 31st in scoring offense with an average of 14.8 points per game, they rank No. 4 in scoring defense, allowing an average of 16.5 points per game. The defense ranks top-10 in total yards (No. 3), passing (No. 5), sacks (T-4) and red zone (No. 1).

Denver has a talented defense headlined by OLB Bradley Chubb (5.5 sacks) and CB Patrick Surtain II. According to Next Gen Stats, Surtain II has allowed 142 yards on 35 targets this season, the second-fewest yards allowed in the NFL (min. 30 targets). The No. 9 pick in 2021 has 5 PDs and 1 forced fumble.

"Their defense is legit," HC Robert Saleh said. "They have a big-time defense. … It is arguably one of the top-three units in ball and they are relentless, so it's going to be a great challenge."