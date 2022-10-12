3 Things to Know | Week 6 Jets at Packers

Pass Rush Heating Up in Time for the Tundra

The last time the Jets were in Green Bay was August of last year with a rookie head coach in Robert Saleh and a rookie QB in Zach Wilson. The headline out of last year's joint practices, however, was Carl Lawson's season-ending Achilles tendon injury.

Fast-forward 14 months, Lawson, who signed with the Green & White in March 2021, is returning to form. In addition to his game-changing strip-sack against Miami, he had a career-high 7 QB hits in Week 5 and became the only Jets player in franchise history to register that many QB hits in a game.

"I still think he's got more to go, too," Robert Saleh said. Saleh added: "He went two years without football and he's slowly stacking up good days and he's getting faster. His GPS numbers are getting faster. I'm really pumped for him. He's gaining confidence, he's getting stronger and stronger every week. Just looking forward to him to have continued growth and the production for him is just going to continue to follow."

In addition to Lawson, Quinnen Williams is the only player in the NFL this season with at least 8 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery and 3 sacks. Bryce Huff's 90.3 Pro Football Focus grade in Week 5 ranked No. 5 among edge defenders and his 90.8 grade for the 2022 season is the second-best (no minimum snaps). John Franklin-Myers, who tipped a pass that resulted in Sauce Gardner's first NFL interception, had 4 hits and 2 hurries according to PFF. He also had a half-sack.

The Packers have two Pro Bowl tackles -- LT David Bakhtiari and RT Elgton Jenkins. Bakhtiari, a two-time first-team All-Pro, made his season debut in Week 3 and took 25 snaps last Sunday after taking 70 in Week 4.