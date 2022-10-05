3 Things to Know | Week 5 Jets vs. Dolphins

Speed on Offense
Speed is an accurate description of the Dolphins skill players.
WR Tyreek Hill, whose nickname is Cheetah, one of the fastest players in the NFL. Since 2016, he leads the NFL with 16 catches of at least 50 yards. Despite being traded from Kansas City to Miami, he's picked up where he left off and leads the league with 477 receiving yards on 31 receptions.
"They do a great job of getting him in different spots," HC Robert Saleh said. "He can take a little bubble [screen] and with a little burst of speed, get them 10 yards if you're off by a step. … You can give up those five-to-10 yarders as long he doesn't beat you on the big one. But at the same time, you have to be able to play these guys aggressively too, so it's going to be a cat-and-mouse game in terms of how aggressive they are with how aggressive we are. Anticipating a really fun battle."
Hill ranks No. 1 with eight 20-plus-yard receptions this season and is tied for first with a pair of catches of over 50 yards. Opposite Hill is Jaylen Waddle, who is tied for third in both categories. Waddle's 381 receiving yards are sixth in the NFL, too.
"It's like the 4 by 100 relay team," Saleh said. "They are fast. It's going to be a tremendous challenge playing disciplined, playing with good eyes. With all the misdirection that they have, keep the ball in front, make sure we're good tacklers and keep them out of the end zone."
Change Under Center
Sunday will be Teddy Bridgewater's first start of the 2022 season. Starting QB Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field last Thursday with a head/neck injury.
The Jets are familiar with Bridgewater, who spent six months with the team in 2018 (March-Aug). He also played against the Green & White last season with the Broncos, throwing for 235 yards, 0 TDs and 0 INTs while completing 76% of his passes.
"Ultimate competitor, a pro's pro," said DT Sheldon Rankins, who played with Bridgewater at Louisville from 2012-2013 and with the Saints 2018-2019. "He can run any offense, he can make all the throws. He can easily come in there and continue to keep that offense rolling and get the ball to the playmakers which is what they want to do. There's not going to be a drop off. There's not going to be going into this week thinking that he's a weak link to that team. … For us, it's going to be about going in there, treating him as we would treat any other high level starting quarterback in this league."
Dolphins Pressure Packages
Despite a new-look offense, the Dolphins defense remains similar with exotic pressure packages. Jets QB Zach Wilson will make his second start of the 2022 season Sunday and his second against this Miami front. Wilson threw for 170 yards, 0 touchdowns and 0 interceptions while completing 56.5% of his passes last season in Week 15 against the Dolphins.
"We have to be great communicators this week with our offensive line, quarterback and receivers," Saleh said. "We have to think fast, especially post snap with some of the disguises that they have. … We liked the way he played last year and it's going to be fun to see how much he's grown."