3 Things to Know | Week 3: Jets vs. Bengals

Cincinnati OL Taking Time to Gel

After allowing the third-most sacks last season (55) and the most in the playoffs (19), Cincinnati dedicated resources to its offensive line in the offseason. The team signed RT La'el Collins, RG Alex Cappa and C Ted Karras. Collins started 71 games from 2015-221 with the Cowboys, Cappa started 33 games for the Buccaneers in 2020 and 2021, and Karras started 13 games for the Patriots last season.

Through two games, however, the Bengals have allowed an NFL-high 13 sacks and rank No. 31 in pass-block grade, according to Pro Football Focus. The Jets, on the other hand, have made 3 sacks through two games.

"We all think it has to be better," Saleh said of the pass rush. "The first week, fully understood the fact we were playing Lamar [Jackson]. This week, and I'm not making excuses for the guys, presented us with a different challenge with how much they run the ball. … When we get our opportunities for 1-on-1s, we have to win. We have to keep the quarterback in the pocket and we have to be able to rush as a unit. It hasn't been bad, I'm not saying that. You just want more."

DE Carl Lawson, after recording his first (half) sack as a Jet in Week 2, will face his former team Sunday. Saleh said Lawson, "is warming up" back from his Achilles tendon injury.