3 Things to Know | Week 18 Jets at Dolphins

Tagovailoa, who missed the Week 5 matchup at MetLife Stadium with a concussion, is again in the concussion protocol. That puts Teddy Bridgewater, who dislocated the pinky finger and his throwing hand trying to make a tackle on an interception last week, rookie Skylar Thompson or veteran Mike Glennon, who was signed to Miami's practice squad on Wednesday, in line to start in the regular-season finale.

"There's a lot of variables that are going on," Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said. "I think for me right now, I'm preparing for both Skylar and Teddy. I think it's too soon to know anything about Teddy." He added on Bridgewater's injury: "It's something that we'll see as the swelling goes down during the week. He thought he possibly could go back into the game this past game. Once we got him a couple throws after we had him in the tent, it was already third-and-10 and that would have been a precarious situation to go back in the game."