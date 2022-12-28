3 Things to Know | Week 17 Jets at Seahawks

Fighting for the Playoffs The Jets (7-8) and the Seahawks (7-8) are fighting for a playoff spot and are on the outside looking in. Seattle is the No. 8 seed in the NFC and the Green & White the No. 9 seed in the AFC.

"This isn't about playoffs," Saleh said on Monday. "Obviously, I get it. Just looking at, we got to get back to what we were the first half of the season — one day at a time, take advantage of the moment and whatever happens, happens. Stay in the moment. I get there's something out there, just like there was something out there in the beginning of the season. We still have to find ourselves, we got to find some confidence, we've got to get the ball rolling. It starts with how we prepare day-in-day-out and how we attack these moments. The playoffs, all that stuff, is cool, but we've got to stay connected to this moment in Seattle, and Seattle only."