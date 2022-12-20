3 Things to Know | Week 16 Jets vs. Jaguars

Injury Update

The Jets are dealing with a handful of injuries.

DT Quinnen Williams, who missed the last game with a calf injury, will take it right until kickoff. Saleh said he's very confident WR Corey Davis will clear the concussion protocol, but fellow wideout Denzel Mims will be out for Week 16 with a concussion. Brandin Echols (quad) will also be out. S Lamarcus Joyner (hip), RB Zonovan Knight (ankle) and WR Jeff Smith (knee) are questionable.

For the second straight week, Zach Wilson will start for the injured Mike White (rib), who was not cleared for contact.

The Jaguars lost LT Cam Robinson for the season to a meniscus injury. Walker Little, a second round-pick in 2021, will replace him. Walker played 30 snapsin Sunday in Jacksonville's win over Dallas (15 at LT and 15 at RT for Jawaan Taylor).

"He went in there in some adverse conditions against those two edge rushers [Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence] and did a nice job," Jags HC Doug Pederson said. "We have a lot of confidence in Walker and look forward to getting him in there and getting him going."