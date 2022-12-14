3 Things to Know | Week 15 Jets vs. Lions

Pair of Rookie Michiganders

Rookies Sauce Gardner and Aidan Hutchinson are Michiganders.

Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick, is from Detroit while Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick, grew up in Plymouth, about 27 miles west of the city before attending the University of Michigan. Hutchinson's 7 sacks leads the team and all rookies. He also has 35 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 13 QB hits and 2 interceptions.

"We did a lot of work on him," HC Robert Saleh said. "He's exactly what we thought he'd be. High effort, relentless, he's got a tremendous skillset to him. He's doing a really nice job having this kind of production as a rookie and he still has four games left. … We felt like he'd be a perennial double-digit sack guy. I don't know if you ever expect it as a rookie, but he's been fantastic."

Gardner leads the NFL with 16 pass defenses and his 67 receiving yards allowed in man coverage is the fewest among 58 cornerbacks with at least 20 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. His 88.7 PFF coverage grade leads all DBs and it's the highest rookie grade since 2017 (Tre'Davious White).

"I know there are a lot of guys out there that are having fantastic years, but he does things that don't show up on tape or the statistics," Saleh said of Gardner. "The way he's blanketing receivers, not just receivers, the best of the best. From Ja'Marr Chase to Tyreek Hill to Jaylen Waddle to Justin Jefferson to Stefon Diggs twice. There's elite company he has had to go against and he has been doing just as good a job as anyone, not just rookies but players all around.