3 Things to Know | Week 14 Jets at Bills

Fast Start Imperative

The Bills are one of the league's fastest starting teams and rank No. 3 in the NFL with 75 first-quarter points (the Jets rank No. 26 with 37 points). The Green & White need to be within striking distance of Buffalo after the first frame to avoid playing from behind, which did not happen the last time QB Mike White played the Bills (Week 10 last season).

White threw for 251 yards, 0 touchdowns and 4 interceptions while completing 54.5% of his passes.

"I'm sure there's a lot of things that he learned from even in that moment just to take his game forward from that moment on to where we are now," HC Robert Saleh said. "The game was going OK in the first half, we were moving the ball, we just weren't able to score. … They scored right before the half [to make it 17-3]. Then scored right out of the locker room, now we're down 24-3. Then we throw an interception and now it's 31-3, just like that.

"Now you're chucking it all over the place and doing what you really don't want to do, which is push the ball downfield in a desperate frame of mind, and when you're playing a top defense like that, you're probably going to turn the ball over. It was one of those games that kind of snowballed on the entire team, not just him. He was put in a really bad situation."

In two games with White starting at QB this season, the Jets have totaled 10 first-quarter points, the same as Buffalo in that span.