3 Things to Know | Week 13 Jets at Vikings

Pair of Mid-Round QBs

Jets QB Mike White and Vikings QB Kirk Cousins are two of seven quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for at least 300 yards and 3 touchdowns in two of their first five starts.

Cousins, a fourth-round pick in 2012, did it in his first of the 2014 season with Washington. White, a fifth-round pick in 2018, did it last week against the Bears in his fourth career start.

This season, Cousins' 2,760 passing yards ranks No. 7 in the NFL. He also has 17 touchdown passes and 9 interceptions. His numbers are better at home, completing 69.1% of his passes compared to 60.8 on the road. He's thrown 2 of his 9 picks at home and has a 100.7 rating in Minnesota (76.2 elsewhere).

"Super talented," HC Robert Saleh said. "Make you pay if you're off. He's a very quick decision maker, you have to be relentless in coverage, find a way to make him hitch. If you make him hitch, you can get home. That's your best chance, but if he can sit back there and make pizza, it'll be a long day."

Cousins, WR Justin Jefferson, whose 1,232 receiving yards ranks No. 2 in the NFL, and the Vikings will line up against a Jets defense that's No. 5 in the NFL in a strength-on-strength matchup.

White will line up against the NFL's No. 31 defense, allowing an average of 390.7 yards per game and last against the pass (276.1 yds/g). The Western Kentucky product is coming off a 315-yard and 3 touchdown game against a Bears defense that ranked No. 9 entering last week's matchup.