3 Things to Know | Week 12 Jets vs. Bears

Potential QB Change for Bears

Second-year QB Justin Fields, who has emerged as one of the NFL's most electric young quarterbacks, is dealing with a left shoulder injury and is considered day-to-day for Sunday's game according to Bears HC Matt Eberflus. In his last five games, Fields, the No. 10 pick in 2021, has found a groove on the ground with 552 rushing yards and 6 scores. He combined for 325 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns in Weeks 9-10.

If Fields can't play, former Jets QB Trevor Siemian would start. Siemian took three snaps in Week 8 at Dallas and completed a pass for 5 yards.

"Trevor is obviously a very smart individual, a very good passer," Eberflus said. "He has a great grasp of the offense. He's been here since Day 1. High functional intelligence, we're excited about that guy."

The Bears have allowed 40 sacks this season, tied with the Colts for the most in the NFL. The Green & White, on the other hand, had 6 sacks last week against the Patriots and has 17 in its last three games, which is tied for the most in the league in that span.

"They're playing really well," HC Robert Saleh said. "The D-line gets after it. … We roll 10 deep and they're so good at substitutions and getting on and off the field and coming out in waves, staying fresh. It's an onslaught of pure gas and energy, giving everything you've got. There's no plays off, you're not trying to pace yourself on third down.