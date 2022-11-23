3 Things to Know | Week 12 Jets vs. Bears

Potential QB Change for Bears
Second-year QB Justin Fields, who has emerged as one of the NFL's most electric young quarterbacks, is dealing with a left shoulder injury and is considered day-to-day for Sunday's game according to Bears HC Matt Eberflus. In his last five games, Fields, the No. 10 pick in 2021, has found a groove on the ground with 552 rushing yards and 6 scores. He combined for 325 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns in Weeks 9-10.
If Fields can't play, former Jets QB Trevor Siemian would start. Siemian took three snaps in Week 8 at Dallas and completed a pass for 5 yards.
"Trevor is obviously a very smart individual, a very good passer," Eberflus said. "He has a great grasp of the offense. He's been here since Day 1. High functional intelligence, we're excited about that guy."
The Bears have allowed 40 sacks this season, tied with the Colts for the most in the NFL. The Green & White, on the other hand, had 6 sacks last week against the Patriots and has 17 in its last three games, which is tied for the most in the league in that span.
"They're playing really well," HC Robert Saleh said. "The D-line gets after it. … We roll 10 deep and they're so good at substitutions and getting on and off the field and coming out in waves, staying fresh. It's an onslaught of pure gas and energy, giving everything you've got. There's no plays off, you're not trying to pace yourself on third down.
"If you need a break because you feel like you're not going to be able to give your all and you want to save it for third down, it's OK. Come off the field, grab your breath. We'll send somebody else on the field and when your energy is charged back to full, go get your bread. I think they've all bought into that and what you're seeing is collectively as group producing at a very high level."
Jets Offense Primed for Rebound Performance
After totaling a season-low 103 yards and 2 yards in the second half against the Patriots' No. 4-ranked defense, the Green & White is starting QB Mike White, who threw for 953 yards, 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in three starts last season. White will face a Chicago defense that's allowed 34 touchdowns, the third-most in the league.
"The second half obviously went haywire on us," OC Mike LaFleur said. "Couldn't get a run game going, we were behind the chains on third down. When you play that defense in that stadium, I don't care if it's 80 degrees and sunny or whatever the heck it was, it doesn't matter. You're behind the chain and you're letting that D-line tee off when they had a lot of momentum because they knew we were struggling. ... We have to be better stronger as coaches to make sure our players understand you keep chopping away. We didn't get that done. It starts with me and goes with the rest of the coaches."
The Bears rank No. 29 against the run, averaging 142.6 yards per game, and No. 9 against the pass (196.8 yds/g). The Jets committed to the run against the Patriots, but couldn't find much success, averaging 2.6 yards per carry on 23 attempts for 59 yards.
Bears Safety Tandem
Chicago has a talented safety tandem in Eddie Jackson and rookie Jaquan Brisker. They lead the team in most categories.
Among active players currently on the Chicago roster, Jackson has 77 tackles and Brisker 73. LB Roquan Smith, who was traded to the Ravens before the deadline, leads the team in tackles. Brisker, selected in the second round out of Penn State, leads the team with 3 sacks while Jackson paces the Bears with 4 picks.