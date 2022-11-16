3 Things to Know | Week 11 Jets at Patriots

Rematch in Foxborough

The Jets on Sunday will be looking to snap their 13-game losing streak against the Patriots. They lost to the Pats in Week 8, 22-17. The Green & White turned the ball over 3 times, missed a field goal and was called for roughing the passer on a pick-six.

"They force you into mistakes," HC Robert Saleh said. "They force you into shooting yourself in the foot. They've got a saying over there – 'do your job.' If a player is there long enough, they probably hear it a thousand times in a week. Just do your job, do it to the best of your ability, and whatever happens, happens. They do their job as good as anybody.

"They're very disciplined. They're very sound in all three phases. They got after us on special teams the last time we played them. They ate us up in the field position battle. They win in different ways. It may not be demonstrative on the stat sheet, it may not be demonstrative on the tape, but at the end of the day, they're winning. That's a testament to their coaching staff and their players and the way they play."