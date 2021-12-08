3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Saints

Saints Come in Hurting

The Saints are a banged-up group. Offensively, All-Pro WR Michael Thomas has not played in 2021 and will miss the entire season recovering from an injury dating to last season. Four-time Pro Bowl RB Alvin Kamara, who leads the team in rushing yards (530) and receptions (32), hasn't played since Week 9, but practiced last week leading up to New Orleans' "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Cowboys. Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead has missed three games including last week and All-Pro RT Ryan Ramczyk hasn't played since Week 10. Starting QB Jameis Winston and Pro Bowl LG Andrus Peat are both out for the remainder of the season, and combined to play 13 games.

WR Deonte Harris, who leads the team with 523 receiving yards, was suspended earlier this week and will miss the next three games. QB Taysom Hill, who has battled foot and head injuries earlier this season, is now dealing with a finger injury that he sustained against the Cowboys in his first start of the season.

"I think there's a comfort level that they have that it's not going to get hurt any worse," Saints HC Sean Payton told reporters on Monday. "It's the middle finger and it's the top ligament. I think we'll know a little bit more this week as he goes through the week of practice, but I think your question is a great one -- is it grip related or is it when the ball releases off your fingertips? You guys have all seen a football come off the hand. The last finger that leaves it is the index finger, the second-to-last finger that leaves it is the middle finger, so hopefully he can get some good work in this week and get a comfort level as to what he can do or if there are any limitations."

Defensively, All-Pro DE Cameron Jordan was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week and DE Marcus Davenport has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury.