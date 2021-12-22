3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Jaguars

Battle of the Rookie QBs

Sunday's game will be the fourth time since 1967 that quarterbacks selected No. 1 and No. 2 overall in the same draft play each other as rookies. Trevor Lawrence has started in all 14 games this season and thrown for 2,945 yards, 9 TDs and a league-high 14 picks while completing 58.1% of his passes.

"He's only thrown one touchdown pass in seven weeks," Jaguars team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan said. "He hasn't thrown a touchdown pass in three weeks and he's coming off a game against the Houston Texans where he really struggled to find chances downfield. I don't think this is all on him. I think the wide receivers are having a lot of trouble getting open and the offense as a whole is stagnant. Truthfully, it's hard to judge how Trevor Lawrence is doing because of everything going on around him."

She added: "Before the Jaguars bye week, this offense was moving. It was clicking. Look at the injuries this offense has faced, they have no D.J. Chark, their No. 1 receiver. Travis Etienne, who was a first-round pick in the draft and was supposed to be an explosive weapon for Trevor Lawrence, never even saw the field. He got hurt in training camp. They had this plan to put a bunch of speed around Trevor Lawrence and it did not go according to plan."

Zach Wilson, on the other hand, has shown signs of progress since returning from injury. He hasn't thrown in interception in his last two starts and feels like he's starting to play free.