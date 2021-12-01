3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Eagles

Running Game

The Eagles have the NFL's best rushing offense, averaging 157.9 yards per game. They've found a recipe for success with QB Jalen Hurts, who also leads the team with 695 rushing yards. The second-year signal-caller, however, is dealing with an ankle injury he sustained last week in a loss to the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

"Each guy has a unique skillset," Eagles team reporter Chris McPherson said. "Miles Sanders is an explosive, big-play back who can churn out 10-, 20-yard explosive runs at any given moment. Boston Scott is a tough, smallish running back, who's real tough inbetween the tackles and Kenny Gainwell out of Memphis, he's a guy who can catch the ball out of the backfield and be utilized in the pass game and in the run game. He's been utilized as a red-zone weapon throughout his rookie campaign. You add Hurts to the mix, it's a wide variety of skillsets.

"You may just say the Eagles are going to run the ball, let's line them up and smash them each and every time. Well, between the talents of the offensive linemen and the way they're designing this run game, it's making it very difficult. The Eagles have found this right formula. It's taken a little while to get to it, but they're doing a great job of finding ways to get the ball into the hands of all of these playmakers and utilizing their strengths to keep [defenses] off balance."

The Jets, on the other hand, are coming off a season-high 157 rushing yards on 34 carries (4.6 avg) against the Texans. RB Tevin Coleman led the way with 16 carries, 67 yards (4.2). Ty Johnson ran for 42 yards compared to Austin Walter's 38, but Walter had 3 more rushes. The offense has had back-to-back 100-yard games for the first time this season.