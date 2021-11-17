3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Dolphins

Tua's First Start vs. Jets This Sunday's game will be second-year QB Tua Tagovailoa's first start against the Jets. He made his NFL debut last season against the Green & White in Miami but only took 5 snaps in the Fins' 24-0 win. He completed both of his pass attempts for 9 yards. The No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 has thrown for 1,198 yards, 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions while completing 65.3% of his passes in six games (five starts). Tagovailoa missed three games with a rib injury earlier this season and did not play in Week 9 but was active with a finger ailment.,

"He's processing a little bit better, a little faster," said Armando Salguer, the senior NFL Writer at Outkick.com "He's identifying the defense better pre snap and making decisions during the play a little bit faster. But let's not forget the Miami Dolphins the entire offseason and for two months during the season were looking at trading for Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans. Not only were they looking, they were basically the last man standing. … The fact remains the Dolphins were more than willing and ready to replace Tua Tagovailoa, who was their No. 1 overall pick in 2020 and No. 5 overall. If you're asking me how is Tua doing, well he's surviving. Is he Mr. Right? No, he's Mr. Right Now."