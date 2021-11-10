3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Bills

Jets D-Line vs. Bills O-Line

The Jets defensive line has had a mixed-bag performance in its past two games, particularly stopping the run. The Bengals totaled 41 yards on 16 carries (2.6 avg) in the Green & White's Week 8 victory. Then the Colts ran for 260 yards, averaging 8.7 yards per carry the next week. HC Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday that roughly 200 of those yards came before contact.

"When you see something like that, you immediately go to just trying to figure out what happened, how you can correct it and how you can fix some things," DT Sheldon Rankins said. "I'm confident in our coaching staff and those guys will, schematically wise, be able to help us. But all in all, it's going to come down to us. We have to be able to go out there and execute whether it's getting off blocks or straining and finishing plays, we just didn't play to our standard.

"I think, to a man in the d-line the room, we all feel like individually we're good enough to be able to create havoc and wreck games. For us to allow 7 yards before contact, that's not us. Just having to watch that tape and understand it's out there and there's two ways you can go from that; you can either succumb to that or you can ride up above it and continue to work, get better and flourish down this stretch of football that we have."