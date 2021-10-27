3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Bengals

From Tigers to Bengals

The Bengals offense starts with QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja'Marr Chase. They played together at LSU and connected for 1,780 yards and 20 TDs in 2019. Through seven games this season, they've connected for 754 of Burrow's 1,956 yards and 6 TDs. Chase leads the NFL averaging 21.5 yards per reception as well as six receptions of at least 40 yards.

Chase and the Bengals receiving corps will line up against a Jets defense that allowed 54 points and 551 yards of offense, but Saleh is confident the group will improve its performance Sunday.

"It starts up front," he said. "It'll always start up front. We have to dominate the line of scrimmage and from there we have to keep our feet in the ground and play fast. It really is that simple. It's win one-on-one battles, pressure the quarterback, win in the run game. The Atlanta game, they did a really nice job getting rid of the ball quickly, felt like we adjusted in the second half and just didn't finish. Last game, everything fell off. I've been a part of those where it just happens. It's a prideful group. D-line will get going this week, linebackers, we'll get back C.J. [Mosley], so hopefully we get some stability in there and we get a chance to go play."

Bengals Defense Earning its Stripes

While the Bengals offense has been receiving a lot of attention, their defense has been playing at a high level. It ranks No. 10 overall, allowing an average of 339.9 yards per game and No. 5 in opponent points allowed per game (18.3). Cincinnati is the only team in the NFL to allow 25 or fewer points in every game this season.

"They were really candid in the offseason saying they weren't good enough [in 2020]," Bengals team reporter Marisa Contipelli said. "So the team went out in free agency and they spent the most money they've ever spent, bringing in guys and it's really showed through seven games. You start with the guys up front with Trey Hendrickson coming in from the Saints and Larry Ogunjobi from the Browns have been two huge additions. Trey Hendrickson already has 6.5 sacks. This team already has more sacks than it did in total last year.