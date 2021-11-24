3 Things to Know | Jets at Texans

Start No. 7 for No. 2

For the first time since sustaining a PCL sprain in Week 7 at New England, rookie QB Zach Wilson will start for the Jets. He'll be the third QB to start for the Green & White in as many weeks. In his last start, he completed 6-of-10 passes for 51 yards while leading the offense on two scoring drives -- the first resulted in a missed field goal; on the second he moved the team to the 2-yard line before sustaining the knee injury.

"I really want him to pick up where he left off," head coach Robert Saleh said. "I don't think people realize he was getting better earlier in games. … He was getting better and we felt like he was about to go off in that New England game before he got hurt. Pick up where he left off and focus on the main thing, which is getting better and find ways to move the offense and score points."

The Jets offense has taken a step forward without Wilson and it's averaged the most yards per game since Week 8 with 435.8 yards per game. Saleh said with Wilson returning, the No. 2 overall pick doesn't need to try and make up for lost time.