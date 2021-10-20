3 Things to Know | Jets at Patriots

Jets Run Game vs. Patriots Run D

The Jets' best performance on the ground came against the Patriots in Week 2 with 152 yards on 31 carries (4.9 avg). Rookie RB Michael Carter led the way with 11 attempts for 59 yards (5.4 avg) followed by Ty Johnson's 12 carries for 50 yards (4.2). Outside of that game, however, the Green & White has totaled 218 yards, averaging 2.9 yards per carry. The Pats rank No. 17 in the NFL against the run, allowing an average of 112.8 yards per game, and let up 122 rushing yards in the team's Week 6 loss to the Cowboys. Head coach Robert Saleh said the Jets' OL has been playing better of late, particularly in pass protection, and believes the run game will improve as the team returns from its bye week.

"We were able to move the football and we were able to run the ball pretty effectively against New England, but obviously we were turning the ball over at inopportune times," he said. "It comes with opportunity and I think once the structure's there, they're getting better at it, but it definitely is not showing. I'm not going to argue with you on that one, but we feel really good about our O-line and where it's at, and it's only going to get better."

Potential Reinforcements

The Jets could be have two starters on defense back in the fold Sunday -- S Marcus Maye and LB Jarrad Davis. Both players are recovering from ankle injuries.

Maye sustained an ankle injury against the Broncos but finished the game. The 2020 Curtis Martin Team MVP, Maye has 23 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 pass defense while taking 190 snaps. He would add stability to a group that's had seven safeties see game action. Davis was placed on injured reserve at the beginning of the season after sustaining an ankle injury against the Packers in the preseason. He signed with the Green & White in the offseason and will join a LBs group that includes C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams, who has been playing at a high level for the defense in Davis' absence.