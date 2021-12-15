3 Things to Know | Jets at Dolphins

The Rematch

The Jets and Dolphins first played this season in Week 11 at MetLife Stadium in a 24-17 Dolphins win. This game, however, will feature different personnel for both teams. Jets QB Joe Flacco started against the Fins earlier this season, but rookie QB Zach Wilson is slated to start Sunday. WR Elijah Moore, who had a career-high 8 catches, 141 yards and a 62-yard touchdown reception against Miami, is now on injured reserve.

Wilson, who threw for 202 yards, 0 TDs and 0 INTs against the Saints last Sunday, will line up against a complex defense that offers different Cover-0 looks but ranks No. 28 against the pass (254.5 yds/g).

"He's the number two pick, he's extremely talented, he's got a great head on his shoulders, he's a phenomenal young man and these are the types of games he has to go through," HC Robert Saleh said of Wilson. "He has to learn how to play football in the NFL, he has to get these reps. There are always different schools of thought with sitting [the quarterback] and all that. If he was getting beat up and he was getting hit and he had zero chance, that's one thing.

"But I think the reps he's seeing, the defense he's seeing, being able to see a Dennis Allen-type defense and all the different things they do, and then being able to see a [Brian] Flores defense and being able to go through all those things, he's only growing off of all of this."

Miami enters Week 15 riding a five-game win streak in which it hasn't trailed by more than three points. The team is also coming off extended rest.