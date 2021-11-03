3 Things to Know | Jets at Colts

New Horse in the Stable

After going 11-5 with Philip Rivers under center in the 2020 season, the Colts traded for former Eagles QB Carson Wentz. The No. 1 overall pick in 2016 has reunited with head coach Frank Reich, who was Philadelphia's offensive coordinator from 2016-17. Wentz had an MVP-caliber season in '17 before sustaining a knee injury late in the year.

Through eight games this season, he's thrown for 1,926 yards, 14 TDs and 3 INT while completing 62.2% of his passes. Wentz has done a good job of protecting the football so far after leading the NFL with 15 interceptions in 2020. Last week, however, Wentz threw an ill-advised interception late in regulation that was returned for a touchdown and another one in overtime against Tennessee. The Titans kicked a game-winning field goal on the ensuing drive.

"I think it's something as you go through game planning, as you go through study, you understand that if you fluster a guy like that, if you get after him, if you make him have to take his eyes off the receivers down field and worry about the rush, then you can affect him," DL Sheldon Rankins said. "Then you can force him into bad throws, you can get sacks, get the ball out of his hands and that does nothing but get the ball back to our offense and allow them to get rolling.