3 Things to Know | Jets at Bills

Ride the Hot Hand

The Bills defense is the NFL's best unit, allowing an average of 286.5 yards per game. It ranks in top three in passing defense (No. 1, 172.9 yds/g), third-down percentage (No. 2, 32.5%), points allowed (No. 2, 17.44 pts/g) and takeaways (tied for No. 3, 30). The group has allowed one 200-yard passer since Week 10, the last time these teams met (Tom Brady Week 14). A common denominator in the Bills' losses, however, is opponent's success running the ball -- the defense allowed a 100-yard rusher in four of the team's six losses. It ranks No. 19 in rush defense, allowing an average of 119.6 yards per game.

The Green & White, on the other hand, have had one of the NFL's best rushing attacks over the last two weeks. It ranks second with 211.5 rushing yards per game in that span and second with 6.82 yards per rush. The offense ran for a season-high 273 yards against the Jaguars in Week 16 and then had 150 on the ground against Tampa Bay's No. 3 rush defense while averaging 5.8 yards per carry. That was behind a banged-up offensive line that could be without LT George Fant (knee) in Week 18.

"I feel like our run game is really taking off," HC Robert Saleh said. "We're ninth in yards per carry, which is pretty impressive. We're generating a lot of explosives in the run game. Ty Johnson, Michael Carter, Austin Walter came in [Sunday], created some explosives. So, the ball has been distributed. It's a great testament to John Benton, our O-line coach, and the offensive line. They're playing their butts off and the scheme is really kind of a lot of pre-snap movement, a lot of deception and a lot of moving the line of scrimmage. It was pretty cool, and it's been awesome to watch because not only run game, but in protection, things have been really coming together, too. It's been cool to see the o-line develop the way it has."

C Dan Feeney, who started his first game of the season, in place of the injured Connor McGovern, had a 92.8 run-block grade on Pro Football Focus, which was the best among interior linemen in the NFL in Week 17. The team could also be without Carter, who had 54 yards on 3 carries last week, because he remains in the concussion protocol.