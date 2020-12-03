3 Matchups to Watch: Jets vs. Raiders

Jets Secondary vs. Raiders Offense

Raiders QB Derek Carr has thrown for 19 TDs and just 4 INTs, but was responsible for 4 turnovers last week in their blowout loss to the Falcons (3 fumbles, 1 INT). He leads the NFL's No. 17 offense (357.9 yds/g) and the No. 3 third-down offense (49.3%).

"He's playing with a chip on his shoulder," Gase said. "When quarterbacks are fumbling the ball, they're probably holding onto it a little longer. I know everybody kind of got on him the last four or five years about how he gets the ball out and plays a quick game and all that stuff. … He doesn't throw a lot of interceptions, he sees the field well, he runs the offense well and he's playing angry."

Las Vegas (6-5) added speed on the outside with WR Henry Ruggs III, who ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine last year; and Nelson Agholor. Carr's favorite target, however, is TE Darren Waller, who leads the team in receptions (64) and yards (542) to go with 5 TD receptions.

"He's a tough matchup whether he's in the interior of the formation, if he's singled up," Gase said. "He has a really good route tree, he gets open. He's not fun for either safeties or linebackers to have to deal with."